Embiid touts himself as all of these things, but, despite his bravado, Embiid has been erased by sound defenders twice in the past two postseasons. Al Horford, now his teammate, muzzled him for Boston in 2018. The Raptors traded for Marc Gasol with the express purpose of stifling Embiid in the 2019 playoffs. Embiid shot 37 percent from the field, down from more than 48 percent during the regular season, and scored about 10 fewer points per game. Much of the attention goes to the way Boston and Toronto defended Ben Simmons, who is scared to shoot from the perimeter, but a first-team All Star and MVP candidate cannot disappear in a second-round playoff series. Twice in a row.