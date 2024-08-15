Darius Slay rips Jerry Jones for CeeDee Lamb contract dispute: ‘Be more like Howie Roseman’

Darius Slay knows the Cowboys are the Eagles’ arch rival — but he still thinks star receiver CeeDee Lamb should get paid.

Lamb is reportedly holding out for $35 million a year, which would tie him with the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson for highest-paid receiver in the NFL. In camp on Aug. 8, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he felt “no urgency” to get a deal done, which Lamb didn’t appreciate, responding with “lol” on X.

Advertisement

“For Jerry to sit here and say he’s not in a rush to get him situated is crazy to me,” Slay said on his podcast.

The Cowboys’ receiver had 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023, his fourth season in the NFL. Lamb is on the final season of his rookie contract.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman signed both of his star receivers, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, to three-year extensions in April, in addition to offensive linemen Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and Lane Johnson, leaving no outstanding contract disputes in camp.

“It’d be hard for me to play for an organization like that, a guy that’s just not willing to take care of his guys,” Slay said. “I know y’all see how Howie gets stuff done ... You can see when a team and an organization that appreciates what you do for their team. They take care of you.”

» READ MORE: These Eagles have a lot to play for Thursday night vs. New England

Slay supports Lamb getting his money so much that he built a potential strategy for Lamb to strategically hold out during the year — with no alternative motivations, of course.

“Hold out each Eagle game,” Slay mused. “You can play everybody else, just hold out each Eagle game, just say ‘I’m holding out against the Eagles,’ because I know Jerry cares about that game a lot. He doesn’t like losing to us.”