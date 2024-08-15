These Eagles have a lot to play for Thursday night vs. New England

Jalen Hurts and the first-team Eagles offense got a lot of work against a real opponent Tuesday, when they faced off with the New England Patriots during a joint practice in Foxborough, Mass., so it’s a long shot they will take the field when the preseason continues Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

They may have had their only reps against another opponent before Week 1, and they showed on Tuesday an offense both reimagined and familiar. As for the first-team defense, which was mostly intact for a short time to start last week’s preseason opener in Baltimore, we’ll see who lines up and for how long Thursday night.

The Eagles-Patriots game might be missing some star power, but it’s not bereft of stakes, especially for some Eagles still in a fight for their job.

Here’s a look at some Eagles with a lot to play for Thursday night in Foxborough.

John Ross

If general manager Howie Roseman is going to shake up camp with a roster addition that’s more than just a body for camp, it’s going to be someone who can contend for the third wide receiver spot.

That’s because Ross, Parris Campbell, and the other receivers behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have done little to inspire confidence that the Eagles have enough talent on the roster should one of their star receivers miss time.

While players like Johnny Wilson and Britain Covey probably aren’t worried about their job status, the same can’t be said for Ross, whom the Eagles signed in May out of retirement after another one of their veteran offseason additions, DeVante Parker, retired.

Ross has at times showed his trademark speed during camp, but he has had trouble consistently getting open. He had three catches on five targets for 28 yards in the Eagles’ first preseason game and has been behind Wilson and Covey for first-team reps with Campbell sidelined with a groin injury. If Ross wants to be on the roster in September, he’ll need to string together some good performances during both games and practices.

Note: Campbell would be on this list if he suits up Thursday. He was a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice.

Nakobe Dean

Dean has surged over the last week in camp. The inside linebacker had seemingly fallen out of the running for a starting job as Devin White and Zack Baun consistently got the first looks with the first-team defense.

But Dean opened Tuesday’s joint practice with the Patriots next to White when the 11-on-11 sessions started, and while the Eagles rotated their inside ‘backers a lot during the day, Dean made his mark. He closed late on Patriots tight end Austin Hooper in the end zone and knocked the ball out of his hands and into Baun’s for an interception. Later, Dean had consecutive sacks during a stretch where the Eagles defense got to the quarterback on five of six plays.

If Dean starts the season as the backup, it’ll be because the Eagles are still worried about his deficiencies in coverage. But that’s an area he has showed some improvement in.

Tyler Steen

Steen’s reps with the first-team offense have disappeared, and Tuesday in Foxborough he took all of his snaps with the second unit. It’s still too early to call the race over, but Steen has a lot of work to do if he’s going to unseat Mekhi Becton for the starting right guard job.

It’s a cruel result for Steen, whose ankle injury forced him out of action during the crucial early days of camp. Steen said “I don’t know” when asked by The Inquirer Friday night in Baltimore how close to 100% he was. Ankle sprains, he said, “linger for a little bit.”

While he wasn’t at full strength, he put together a pretty solid performance vs. the Ravens. He had good moments and not-so-good moments during Tuesday’s practice.

Ainias Smith

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson likes to trash talk, but he wasn’t wrong when he blasted Smith after the rookie wide receiver dropped a pass at the end of practice Sunday in a one-on-one drill vs. safety Andre’ Sam. Gardner-Johnson, in workout clothes while out with a shoulder injury, skipped around the field and reminded anyone who would listen that Smith hasn’t done much of anything all camp.

The fifth-round pick hasn’t looked the part of an NFL receiver so far, and was shaky Friday night in Baltimore. He had one reception, but it was his punt returns (or lack thereof) that were worrisome. Smith fielded his first one out of bounds, then couldn’t beat his first defender on the second. On his third, he fumbled.

Isaiah Rodgers and Kelee Ringo

The competition at outside corner opposite Darius Slay continues Thursday night. Slay got the night off Friday, so Rodgers started on the left side of the field with rookie Quinyon Mitchell on the right. When the Eagles went to nickel, Mitchell moved inside and Ringo came onto the field.

Second-round pick Cooper DeJean is nearing a return to team drills, so we’ll see soon where the Eagles have him slotted and if he’s going to impact the battle at cornerback or potentially move to safety to shake things up there.

Either way, these are important days for Rodgers and Ringo.

Kenny Pickett

It remains hyperbolic to say Pickett is in danger of becoming QB3. The former Steelers starter hasn’t looked great, but neither has Tanner McKee.

Pickett was efficient in Friday’s preseason opener, completing 14 of his 22 pass attempts. But the 14 completions totaled just 89 yards and Pickett rarely threw the ball down the field.

The Eagles are in trouble in any scenario where Hurts gets hurt, but when they traded assets for Pickett, they have to have imagined a better insurance policy than the one they’re looking at right now.

