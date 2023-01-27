Eagles-49ers tickets: Which resale sites are selling the cheapest NFC championship seats

Want tickets to see Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field? It won’t be cheap, but tickets prices have dropped slightly in recent days.

As of Friday morning, the cheapest tickets to Birds-49ers were running about $600 Friday morning on most reputable resale websites, down about $100 compared to earlier this week. But that’s before the service fees, which most ticket sites don’t show you until you’re about to finish checking out.

So which secondary ticket service is charging the least-expensive fees? Here’s a rundown of the cheapest tickets on reputable resale websites — including the hidden fees — as of Friday morning:

Ticketmaster: $728.35 ($620 for the ticket, $108.35 in fees) StubHub: $753, Section 217, Row 13 ($585 for ticket, $167 in fees) Vivid Seats: $774.21, Section 206, Row 27 ($583 for ticket, $191.21 in fees) SeatGeek: $781.91, Section 231, Row 8 ($576 for ticket, $205.91 in fees)

Advertisement

These secondary ticket websites have also doubled their fees compared to last week’s divisional round game against the New York Giants. For that game, the fees on tickets in the $300 range ranged from $79.97 at Vivid Seats to $104 at SeatGeek.

So why the jump? According to a StubHub spokesperson, service and delivery fees range from 25 to 30% of the price of the ticket, which explains the big jump in price compared to last week. Demand is also high for tickets, with this year’s game set to match ticket sales for last week’s NFC championship between the 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

“Philadelphia fans are having a banner year across sports teams and are fueling ticket sales – their 2018 Super Bowl against the Patriots was the highest-selling Super Bowl of the last 10 years on StubHub,” said spokesperson Adam Budelli.

» READ MORE: Searching for Eagles-49ers tickets? Here’s how to steer clear of scams.

You might be able to find people selling cheaper seats elsewhere, but beware of scams. Avoid just searching for “Eagles tickets” and visit reputable resale websites directly (or use the links above).

“It seems like at least attempts to sell counterfeit tickets to events are on the rise,” Teresa Murray, consumer watchdog for the Public Interest Research Group, told the Inquirer earlier this week. “And we think part of the reason is the pandemic. Large events were on hold for months and months in 2020,” creating pent-up demand.

Now “it seems like life is sort kind of getting back to normal, so there’s a higher demand for tickets,” Murray added. “There are scam artists that are looking to take advantage of that.”

» READ MORE: Eagles-49ers: Live updates, injury news, and predictions