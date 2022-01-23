The divisional round of the NFL playoffs resumes Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, followed by the Buffalo Bills taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.—

This will be the fifth time the Bills and Chiefs have met in the playoffs, dating back to 1967. Unfortunately for both teams, the winner of the four previous games have gone on to lose the Super Bowl, most recently last year, with the Chiefs being defeated by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Game Score Super Bowl 2020-21 AFC Championship Chiefs 38, Bills 24 Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9 1993-94 AFC Championship Bills 30, Chiefs 13 Cowboys 30, Bills 13 1991-92 AFC divisional Bills 37, Chiefs 14 Washington 37, Bills 24 1966-67 AFL Championship Chiefs 31, Bills 7 Packers 35, Chiefs 10

On a more positive note for the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen has been unstoppable for more than a month, but as Buffalo News writer Jason Wolf points out, that dominance also extends to the coin toss.

Allen is 8-0 this season calling the coin toss on the road, where the visiting team’s captain calls heads or tails at midfield. If you add in the Week 14 overtime coin toss against the Buccaneers, he’s 9-0.

What are the odds of Allen going 10-0 tonight? According to Gino Biondini, chair of the department of mathematics at the University at Buffalo, 0.097656%.

Calling the Bills-Chiefs game will be Tony Romo and his play-by-play partner Jim Nantz, who said he was once referred to as the “The Pope” after wrapping himself in a white blanket to call a frigid Chiefs game in Arrowhead Stadium against the Denver Broncos. The temperature at kickoff is forecast to be a chilly 35 degrees, but even if he’s bundled up in a jacket, Nantz will still be sporting the traditional CBS blazer during the broadcast.

“I like wearing the blue blazer,” Nantz told Jimmy Traina on this week’s Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. “That’s our uniform. We wear uniforms. ... There are some traditions unlike any other, and that is one I happen to like. I hope it never changes.”

Rams at Buccaneers: NFC Divisional Round

When: Sunday, Jan. 23

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Time: 3 p.m. Eastern

TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)

Radio: 94.1 WIP via Westwood One (Dave Pasch, Ross Tucker, Mike Golic)

Streaming: Peacock, fuboTV (free seven-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Line: Buccaneers -3 | Total: 48.5

Sunday’s early game will air on NBC, with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth calling what could be their second-to-last matchup together.

New York Post reporter Andrew Marchand has reported that Michaels is likely to jump from NBC to Amazon to call Thursday Night Football on their Amazon Prime streaming service next season. Michaels’ contact expires after the Super Bowl, which he will call for NBC, and the 77-year-old said he doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon.

“As we sit here right now, and we’re eight or nine months away from the next football season … to me, retirement is almost a dirty word,” Michaels said on HBO’s Back On The Record With Bob Costas.

“At this point in my life, I’m just living in the moment and just enjoying the hell out of this season in particular,” Michaels added.

One thing we do know is the Super Bowl will be Tafoya’s last game for NBC. She hasn’t said what her plans are moving forward, but NBC has made it clear her departure has nothing to do with her guest hosting stint on The View.

“If I wanted to stay in sports television, I wouldn’t be leaving,” Tafoya said during a recent conference call. “This is about opening a new chapter for me, so that’s really all I can say.”

Bills at Chiefs: AFC Divisional Round

When: Sunday, Jan. 23

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisc.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Radio: 94.1 WIP via Westwood One (Kevin Kugler, Ryan Harris, Olivia Dekker)

Streaming: Paramount+, fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)

Referee: John Hussey

Line: Kansas City -2.5 | Total: 55

Sunday’s NFL pregame shows

ESPN, noon: NFL Countdown (Sam Ponder, Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Rex Ryan)

NFL Network, noon: NFL GameDay Morning (Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin)

NBC10, 2 p.m.: Football Night in America (Mike Tirico, Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Drew Brees, Rodney Harrison)

CBS3, 6 p.m.: The NFL Today (James Brown, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson)

2022 NFL playoffs schedule

Divisional Round

Sunday, Jan. 23

Time Game TV 3 p.m. Rams-Buccaneers NBC 6:30 p.m. Bills-Chiefs CBS

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 30

Time Game TV 3 p.m. AFC Championship CBS 6:30 p.m. NFC Championship Fox

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 6

Time Game Location TV 3 p.m. AFC-NFC Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas ABC, ESPN

Super Bowl LVI

Sunday, Feb. 13