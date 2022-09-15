Good luck finding tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on TV.

Week 2 marks the NFL debut of Amazon’s Prime Video, which will stream Thursday Night Football exclusively this season as part of a multi-billion dollar deal with the league that runs through the 2032 season. That means you’re largely out of luck if you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber and want to see if Justin Herbert can keep the Chargers four-game winning streak in Arrowhead Stadium going against Patrick Mahomes.

Fortunately, the games will air locally on broadcast television each week in the team’s home markets. So Chiefs-Chargers will air on NBC-affiliate KSHB 41 in Kansas City, while in Los Angeles it will air on KTTV Fox Channel 11.

» READ MORE: WIP’s Angelo Cataldi rules out one replacement; Dwyane Wade not returning to TNT

Considering this is the NFL’s first attempt at exclusively streaming one of its major broadcast windows, Amazon didn’t get a terrible slate of games for its first season of Thursday Night Football (though Jaguars-Jets on Dec. 22 seems like a slog). In addition to tonight’s game, some notable matchups to circle on your calendar are Ravens-Buccaneers on Oct. 27, Bills-Patriots on Dec. 1, and Cowboys-Titans on Dec. 29. The Eagles will also play on Thursday Night Football on Nov. 3, when they hit the road to take on the Houston Texans.

Here’s everything you need to know to stream Chargers-Chiefs on Amazon’s Prime Video, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Thursday night:

Is Chiefs-Chargers airing on TV in Philadelphia?

No. As part of its deal with the NFL, Thursday Night Football is streaming exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video. So fans in Philadelphia won’t be able to watch Thursday night NFL games this season on TV.

That doesn’t include this year’s late Thanksgiving game between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings, which will air on NBC and is technically part of the network’s Sunday Night Football Package.

When the Eagles play on Thursday Night Football on Nov. 3, that game will be broadcast in the Philadelphia market on Fox29.

Fans in Philadelphia can listen to the game on the radio, which will air on 1210 WPHT via Westwood One’s coverage. Calling the game will be Ian Eagle and newly-inducted Hall of Famer Tony Boselli.

Will I be able to watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ at a bar?

Thanks to a deal between Amazon and DirecTV, Thursday Night Football games will air in more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, and hotel lounges nationwide through the DirecTV for Business package.

Bars and restaurants can also stream games if they have internet-connected TVs and a Prime Video subscription.

If you’re thinking about watching tonight’s game at a particular bar, the best advice is to simply call and see if they’ll be airing the game.

Who calling ‘Thursday Night Football’ this season?

Longtime NFL announcer Al Michaels will be handing play-by-play duties on Thursday Night Football after jumping ship from NBC to Amazon during the offseason. Calling games alongside him will be Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN’s top college football analyst, who is making his debut as a weekly NFL announcer.

Former ABC News correspondent Kaylee Hartung will handle sideline reporting duties during Amazon’s broadcasts, while former NFL referee Terry McAulay will serve as the broadcast’s rules analyst, a role he continues to have on NBC.

How much different will Amazon’s games look compared to a normal NFL broadcast?

Honestly, not much. Amazon brought in longtime Sunday Night Football producer Fred Gaudelli and added Michaels to the booth specifically so it would look and feel like a normal NFL broadcast.

There were a few bells-and-whistles during Amazon’s preseason game last month, including a first down graphic that incorporated the arrow in Amazon’s logo.

Will ‘Thursday Night Football’ have a pregame show on Amazon?

Yes. Amazon will offer pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage each week on Thursday Night Football.

Studio coverage is hosted by Charissa Thompson, who also hosts Fox NFL Kickoff on Sundays. She’ll be joined by a group of former NFL players, including Andrew Whitworth, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Amazon’s pregame show begins at 7 p.m. Eastern.

One former player who won’t be joining Amazon’s studio coverage is former Super Bowl champ Aqib Talib, who bowed out after his brother was arrested following a deadly brawl during a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas, that left a coach dead.

How much is a subscription to Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime membership will set you back either $14.99 a month or $139 per year, though included with that is free shipping on eligible items free same-day delivery in certain zip codes. Prime members also get extra savings at Whole Foods.

If you’re just interested in streaming Thursday Night Football, you can also subscribe to just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. There’s a 30-day free trial period, and you can cancel after Amazon’s last game on Dec. 29.

Can I pause and record the game on Amazon Prime Video?

Prime Video users can choose to record Thursday Night Football, which also gives you the ability to start a game that’s in progress from the beginning. There will also be archived versions of every game throughout the season.

Similar to YouTube TV, Prime Video will also have a “rapid recap” option that will show highlights that recap the action up until that point.

Will there be a long delay between the stream and what’s actually happening?

Amazon doesn’t expect the delay to be that much different than watching a normal game on TV, which due to broadcast rules ends up around seven seconds.

Back in 2020, Amazon bought Sye, a technology company focused on decreasing the latency between live action and when it streams to viewers.

“We’ve done a ton of work in that area,” Kevin Couch, senior manager of product management for Prime Video Sports, told Deadline last month. “We’ve spent a lot of work over the last two years implementing this across device types.”

2022 ‘Thursday Night Football’ schedule on Amazon’s Prime Video