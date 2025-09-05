The Chiefs and Chargers play tonight on YouTube. ESPN denied letting Jason Kelce join the broadcast.

After their weather-delayed win against the Cowboys, the Eagles get a few extra days to prepare for their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 on Sept. 14.

The Chiefs are playing Friday on YouTube, taking on the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena, in São Paulo, Brazil, where the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers last year.

While Travis Kelce will be on the field Friday and fiancé Taylor Swift might be in the stands, her soon-to-be brother-in-law won’t be part of the coverage.

YouTube wanted to include former Eagles star turned podcast host Jason Kelce, but was denied by ESPN due to the network’s restrictions on lending its on-air talent to streaming services, sources said. Kelce wasn’t singled out — ESPN instituted the policy before YouTube asked, and others at the network were also denied.

ESPN declined to comment. Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel was first to report the policy.

After spending some time in Eagles training camp this offseason, Kelce will be back as an analyst for ESPN’s studio coverage of Monday Night Football, though it’s unclear if he’ll also be bringing back his late-night show They Call it Late Night with Jason Kelce.

Netflix, which is streaming two Christmas games this season, is also included in ESPN’s policy. Two ESPN personalities — Mina Kimes and Laura Rutledge — appeared on Netflix’s coverage last year, but that was viewed internally as a way to help the NFL out for a year.

ESPN pays its personalities a lot of money, in part to keep them as exclusive as possible. Kelce is reportedly being paid $24 million over three years to be part of Monday Night Countdown. And they’re not alone — Fox Sports is also not expected to share its talent this year, though Greg Olsen called one of the Netflix games last season after Fox Sports reportedly denied the streamer Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhart.

So for Friday’s game, YouTube turned to NBC to handle the production and the NFL Network to fill its booth.

Netflix’s games will be produced by CBS, though it has not announced who will be calling those. NFL Media will produce the pregame, postgame, and halftime shows.

How to stream Chiefs-Chargers on YouTube

The Chiefs-Chargers game is scheduled to kickoff at 8 p.m. Philly time, but you won’t find it on TV. In an NFL first, the game is streaming exclusively on YouTube.

Longtime NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen will call the game alongside Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, with Stacey Dales and YouTube star Deestroying (real name Donald De La Haye) reporting from the sideline. Kay Adams and Cam Newton will host the streamer’s pre- and postgame coverage

YouTube will also have an alternative stream featuring social media personality iShowSpeed (real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr.). The YouTube star spent some time in Philadelphia this week with Saquon Barkley and injured Sixers guard Paul George, who was mocked for putting ketchup on his cheesesteak.

“You put ketchup on your Philly cheesesteak,” Speed said to George. “It’s not even a Philly cheesesteak anymore… it’s a Philly cheesesteak. Not a burger.”

The biggest concern for the NFL isn’t the booth — it’s YouTube crashing the way it did during Taylor Swift’s appearance on the New Heights podcast, when 1.3 million fans were watching at the same time. NFL games averaged 17.5 million viewers last season, and last year’s Eagles-Packers game averaged 14.2 million viewers on Peacock.

To stream the game on TV, you’ll need to go through the YouTube app (though it will air locally in Kansas City and Los Angeles).

You can also stream the game here, or at least set yourself a reminder: