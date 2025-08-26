We’re getting a royal wedding: Taylor Swift is engaged

We’re getting a royal wedding, Pennsylvania.

Berks County’s most famous local — Taylor Allison Swift — is engaged to Jason Kelce’s brother.

Swift announced the engagement Tuesday afternoon with an Instagram post that quickly sent her fandom into shambles.

The post features Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, perched lovingly in a flower garden.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift captioned the post which garnered more than a million likes in less than 10 minutes from posting.

It’s a rare glimpse into Swift’s personal life amid a press campaign for her upcoming 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl. Swift announced that album on the Kelce brothers podcast, New Heights earlier this month.

This is a developing story.