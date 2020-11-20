The Bednarik-Gifford tackle holds a timeless and revered place in the collective memory of those who know and love football. NFL Films ranked it first on a list of the NFL’s 100 best defensive plays. It inspired author Frederick Exley, in 1968, to write his acclaimed novel, A Fan’s Notes, about an alcoholic Giants fan from Watertown, N.Y., who becomes obsessed with Gifford. It is one of the rare moments in sports that has its own legend, its own established and attached myths, in part because it contributed to the Eagles winning the 1960 NFL championship, in part because Gifford’s 27-year presence on Monday Night Football served as a convenient reminder of the hit and its significance. It was the thing people thought of when they thought of Gifford – even though he was a Hall of Fame player in his own right – because the hit has represented what football was, what football is, what football is supposed to be.