Eagles safety — and rapper — C.J. Gardner-Johnson released a new album with an Antonio Brown diss track

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson returned to Philadelphia in this offseason for another stint with the Birds.

On the day before players were to report to training camp, Gardner-Johnson also embraced his inner Troy Bolton, releasing a new rap album, Begr8, under the name SOG Ceedy. In 2021, he released his first album, King Ceedy. The Eagles safety also made headlines in May when he released a single, “Motion,” which received … let’s just say mixed reviews.

One notable critic? Former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, who posted on X that the song was “trash.”

That song didn’t make the album, but the criticism prompted Gardner-Johnson to release a diss track aimed toward Brown, taping out Brown’s jersey in the music video and replacing it with “clown.”

The full, 20-track album, and several new music videos, dropped on Monday, just two days before the first practice of Eagles training camp. Unfortunately we can’t include any of the songs of videos here because they’re very much not safe for work.

Gardner-Johnson is the latest Eagle to get involved with musical pursuits, after Terrell Edmunds and Timmy Jernigan — both of whom are now with the Jacksonville Jaguars — and, of course, Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson’s Christmas albums, which topped the holiday charts and raised millions of dollars for charity.