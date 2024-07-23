Source: Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean sidelined with hamstring injury to begin training camp

Eagles rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean will begin training camp on the non-football injury list because of a hamstring injury, according to a league source confirming an ESPN report.

DeJean, a second-round pick out of Iowa, reportedly suffered the injury during offseason training and is expected to miss about three weeks as a result. Eagles players reported for training camp on Tuesday and will hold their first practice session Wednesday morning.

DeJean missed part of the predraft process because of a broken leg suffered in his final season with the Hawkeyes, but his current injury isn’t tied to the previous one. The 21-year-old recovered from the broken leg in time to do athletic testing a few weeks before the draft in a private pro day and participated in the Eagles’ organized team activities during the spring, taking reps at both outside and slot cornerback primarily with the second- and third-team defense.

The Eagles traded up 10 spots in the second round to pair DeJean with first-round cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, hoping to bolster a secondary that struggled mightily last season with back-to-back picks addressing the secondary. DeJean was a versatile defensive back in college, playing from multiple alignments and was projected by some as a safety in the NFL because of his versatility. The Eagles deployed him primarily at cornerback, both inside and out, during spring workouts but have yet to label him going into his rookie season.

Especially with how much new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system values versatility on the back end to help disguise coverages, DeJean’s ability to play multiple spots could become important to how the secondary operates. He could eventually compete with Avonte Maddox for the starting nickel cornerback job, although the injury will hinder his chances of overtaking the 28-year-old, whom the team released earlier this offseason only to bring him back on a one-year deal.

With DeJean sidelined, Maddox should continue getting the majority of snaps as the first-team slot cornerback in training camp. Veteran corner Tyler Hall, who signed with the team during free agency, will also likely get more reps with the second team in DeJean’s place, although it’s worth noting Mitchell got a handful of snaps from the slot during OTAs as well.