Jason and Travis Kelce shout out Swifties after ‘New Heights’ wins best podcast award

It’s been a massive year for Jason and Travis Kelce, one that includes a celebrity romance, a Super Bowl championship, and a well-deserved retirement.

That whirlwind continued this week when New Heights won the iHeartRadio Podcast of the Year Award (and the award for Best Ensemble), thanks to the show’s dedicated fans, the 92%ers, and of course, the Swifties.

“We did it! Or, better said, you did it,” Jason Kelce jokingly told his brother Travis on the show Wednesday, referring to their exploding popularity after the younger Kelce brother began dating Taylor Swift.

The awards were presented Monday night at South by Southwest in Austin. And while Jason and Travis did not attend the show, they did share a prerecorded video thanking the fans for voting for New Heights.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: ‘Kelce’ documentary directors are filming Jason Kelce again

“Listen, this is an incredible honor, especially for two jabronis like us,” Jason said in a video accepting the award. “To receive an award like this is beyond humbling, and we would be remiss if we didn’t immediately thank all of the 92%ers out there — aka Swifties — who voted for us to win this award.”

Jason and Travis started New Heights in 2022, and over the last two years the show has grown into one of the most successful podcasts in any genre.

“I’m not going to lie, I [expletive] hate awards, I hate stuff like this, but it is nice to know that people appreciate the show and that you guys enjoy tuning in and listening to two knuckleheads talk each week,” Jason said on Wednesday’s episode of New Heights.

» READ MORE: Jason Kelce’s iconic Mummers hat is being discontinued. You have until April 30 to buy one.

Despite winning Podcast of the Year, the show did not win iHeartRadio’s Sports Podcast of the Year award. That honor went to ESPN personality and former NFL player Shannon Sharpe and his podcast, Club Shay Shay.

Jason said he took notice of the Swifties in the comments on the live broadcast of the award show who were upset not to see New Heights pull off the sweep, but he and Travis shouted out Sharpe to celebrate his win.

The win is just another step in the show’s meteoric rise. According to Bloomberg, the brothers are looking to sell the rights to the show, and the podcast could be worth $100 million.

» READ MORE: Kylie Kelce says Jason had been working on a retirement speech for years, shares congratulatory IG post