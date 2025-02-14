Best Eagles parade outfits: Chris Long’s fur coat, a shirtless Nick Gates, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s message to Swifties

The first Eagles parade in franchise history in 2018 not only gave Philly fans plenty of memorable moments — but it gave birth to a few iconic outfits as well. Jason Kelce’s Mummer outfit and Chris Long’s fur coat are just two that quickly come to mind.

This year’s parade wasn’t any different. Some players arrived dressed for the cold weather — wearing beanies, gloves, and Super Bowl champion jackets — while others added their own flare using accessories, chains, and, in at least one case, no clothes at all.

Here are some of the best looks from Friday’s Super Bowl parade …

Who wore Chris Long’s fur coat?

Seven years ago, former Eagles defensive end Long gave us an iconic Super Bowl parade look: an Allen Iverson jersey paired with a gigantic fur coat and a WWE championship belt. And one of the big mysteries heading into this year’s parade was who would bring the jacket back.

On the Green Light podcast, Long revealed that an unnamed player reached out to him to borrow the legendary coat. Speculation soon began on who it could be. Lane Johnson? Brandon Graham? Jordan Mailata? Fans waited in anticipation to see how the fur coat would make a comeback. And on Friday morning they got their wish.

In an Instagram live, Nolan Smith revealed that Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was sporting the look — without the Iverson jersey and championship belt. Instead Sweat paired the coat with a plain white T-shirt.

“Mink coat entrusted to me by one of the greats,” Sweat said on the NBC broadcast. “I feel the aura, I can feel it.”

Nick Gates goes shirtless

Nick Gates didn’t need a fur coat to feel the aura. In fact, the Eagles guard took the complete opposite approach. Instead of being bundled up and prepared for the cold weather, Gates decided to go shirtless.

The Super Bowl champ could be seen leaving the bus with no shirt, and proceeding to eat a slice of pizza that he washed down with a beer. Sounds like a typical day in Philadelphia to us.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s message to Swifties

Gates wasn’t the only showstopper of the day. Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s outfit had a special message to Taylor Swift fans that is unfit to print here, but we will say it included a LIX pun.

For those who don’t know, Gardner-Johnson has been involved in some internet beef with Swift’s fans following a message he wrote on social media directed toward Swifties after the Chiefs’ 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. Swifties responded by review bombing Gardner-Johnson’s mom’s Florida restaurant. His Super Bowl parade outfit is just the latest shot thrown in his battle with the pop superstar’s fan base.

Saquon Barkley’s bling

As Saquon Barkley waved at Eagles fans, a humongous diamond No. 26 dangling from his neck sparkled under the winter sun.

It was blinding.

The glittery links and pendant were fashioned by Benny The Jeweler, the New York-based bauble maker known for icing out the ears, necks, and wrists of the biggest names in hip-hop and sports, including Usher, Ice Spice, and boxers David Haney, and Floyd Mayweather.

The jeweler posted info about the one-of-a-kind necklace on Instagram Monday morning. The necklace was delivered to Barkley on Sunday night shortly after the Eagles’ Super Bowl win. Perhaps the necklace was Barkley’s present to himself as Sunday was also his 28th birthday.

There has been much speculation about how much the chain cost, as sportscasters such as Shannon Sharpe, the proprietor of Club Shay Shay, have suggested the pendant was between $100 and $150K. But whatever the cost, Barkley — who reportedly received the necklace in an Eagles green velvet case — can afford it, thanks to his three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Birds.

A.J. Brown’s goggles

Another iconic look came from A.J. Brown. The wide receiver was parade ready, wearing a motor sport jacket with ski goggles. The future may too bright for the wide receiver, he needed the shades.

Love, Hurts

One player decided to keep it simple. The most nonchalant player on the team, Hurts, wore a “Love, Hurts” hoodie paired with his signature beret. It was the perfect outfit for a parade that happened to fall on Valentine’s Day.

And for fans who are already scrambling to get their hands on their own “Love, Hurts” hoodie, just be patient. The hoodies are currently not available online but we’ll keep an eye out for fans waiting for a release date.