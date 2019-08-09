“Obviously, I would have liked to have made those throws,” said Thorson, whom the Eagles picked in the fifth round of this year’s draft. “Nobody wants to go out there and throw an interception and throw a ball over a guy’s head. I’ve made all those throws about a million times. Just got to go out there and set my feet and make the throws. I was definitely excited to get out there and play, but at the end of the day it’s football. Got to have that that next-play mindset, next game, next practice.”