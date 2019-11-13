By Week 11, playoff-bound teams have their quarterback rooms stabilized and likely would avoid any disruption to their seasons, however brief a disruption the addition of Kaepernick might be. Rebuilding teams have put the reins in the hands of their young quarterbacks, as Washington did Monday with Dwayne Haskins. Offenses are as established and as complex as they will get; the learning curve would be massive for any new quarterback, much less one who took his last snap before Donald Trump took office.