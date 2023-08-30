Reports: Packers and Dolphins have talked to Colts about RB Jonathan Taylor

Former South Jersey star Jonathan Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform list with the Indianapolis Colts, who have failed to trade the former All-Pro running back.

The Colts reportedly have engaged in trade discussions with the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins about Taylor, who requested a trade last month. Taylor, a standout at Salem High and Wisconsin, will miss the first four games on the PUP list, even if he is traded.

The Packers had serious interest in trading for Taylor, ESPN reported Wednesday, citing sources. Taylor was authorized by the Colts last week to seek out a trade partner, but the team failed to make a deal by its self-imposed deadline of Tuesday afternoon.

ESPN reported that there is still trade interest in Taylor and he would still welcome a trade. The Colts drafted Taylor with the 41st overall pick in 2020. He rushed for 1811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021 but was limited to 11 games last season because of injuries.

Taylor, 24, is in the final year of his rookie contract and the Colts told him this spring they did not plan on extending his deal until after this season. He told the team he had lingering soreness after January ankle surgery and requested a trade.