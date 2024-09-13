Conor McGregor was at Chickie’s and Pete’s, taking shots with chanting Eagles fans and photos with Big Dom

We haven’t seen Conor McGregor in the octagon in over three years, but he’s recently been active making appearances all over the East Coast to promote his new beer. His latest stop? South Philadelphia.

The former UFC “champ, champ” — meaning he concurrently held titles in two different weight classes, the first in UFC to do so — was at Chickie’s and Pete’s wearing Birds gear and hanging out with some well known names in the Eagles community, including Big Dom and Freddie Mitchell.

McGregor was also seen interacting with fans behind the bar — pouring shots and doing Eagles chants with everyone in attendance.

Before making his way to South Philly, McGregor was seen in Brick, N.J., at the River Rock Restaurant and Marina Bar.

While it’s still uncertain if McGregor will make a return to the UFC — he withdrew from the Michael Chandler fight that was scheduled for June due to a broken toe — it seems almost certain that we’ll be seeing more promotional appearances for his Forged Irish Stout.

So, don’t get tired of bartender McGregor just yet. But hey, at least he looks good in Eagles green.