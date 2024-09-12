Jason Kelce praises Taylor Swift, compares Nick Foles to Rocky, and drops an F-bomb on WIP

Jason Kelce had a lot to celebrate this week. An Eagles win, his Monday Night Countdown debut, Taylor Swift’s big award night, and his 94-WIP analyst spot.

On the Morning Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie, Kelce had nothing but great things to say about Pennsylvania icons: Taylor Swift and Nick Foles.

But, similar to his Monday Night Countdown regular-season debut, there was one specific moment that caught the listeners attention ...

A big night for Swift

Swift had a successful night at MTV’s VMAs. The Pennsylvania native brought home seven “moonman” trophies — winning the most awards of the night and tying Beyoncé for the most wins by an artist with 30.

Swift has many fans supporting her after her win — Kelce being one of them.

“Very, very deserved,” Kelce said. “She is just so talented, it’s ridiculous. Not only as a singer and a songwriter but in production too. She’s so involved in every facet of it. She’s at that Bruce Springsteen [level].”

Swift led the VMA with 10 nominations: Video of the year, best collaboration, song of the summer, best direction, best editing, artist of the year, best pop, best cinematography, best visual effects, and song of the year.

“She’s so involved in all of it,” Kelce said. “She’s a great artist as well as a great business manager as well as a great producer. When you wear all of those hats it’s just remarkable to me that she can do all that.”

Foles the NFL’s Rocky?

Foles is a name that brings joy to many Eagles fans after he led the team to its first Super Bowl win in 2018. The Eagles will honor Foles on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field. But before that, Kelce praised Foles himself — comparing him to another Philly great.

“I don’t think there are any words that can sum up what he means to the city,” Kelce said. “You talk about Rocky, he basically was the Rocky of quarterbacks in the NFL. Foles happened to play the best game of his career in the biggest game against the best quarterback in the history of the National Football League.

“It’s just such a Cinderella story. It’s a guy that was unheralded and wasn’t successful at other stops. It feels very much like he was meant to play for the city of Philadelphia.”

» READ MORE: Philly Special: Why Philadelphia loves Nick Foles, beyond his Super Bowl win

F-bomb on the broadcast

On his Monday Night Countdown debut, Kelce shocked fans with his story of how he left his travel bag and was wearing a shirt from a local shopping mall. Now, two shows into his WIP career and Kelce already dropped an F-bomb on live radio as he relived a Vic Fangio story. C’mon, man.

You can listen to Kelce on WIP every Thursday morning from 7:30-8:30 a.m. — you know the FCC will be listening.