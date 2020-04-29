The Eagles didn’t draft a running back last week, so it wasn’t a shock Wednesday when they announced they had agreed to terms on a one-year deal with their own unrestricted free agent, Corey Clement.
It was Clement who took the snap on the famous “Philly Special” play in Super Bowl LII, Clement then pitching to Trey Burton, who threw the fourth-down touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles. When Clement became a free agent last month, it seemed center Jason Kelce would be the only player who touched the ball on that historic play still playing for the team in 2020.
Clement was an undrafted rookie in 2017, from South Jersey and Wisconsin. He had a marvelous Super Bowl, catching four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, including a 55-yard catch and run.
Clement’s two seasons since the Super Bowl have been marred by injuries. Last year he appeared in just four games, registering no carries, before going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
Clement, 25, isn’t assured of making the team, which projects Miles Sanders and Boston Scott as its top running backs. The Eagles also have Elijah Holyfield, added to the practice squad late last season, and a pair of 2020 undrafted free agents — Cincinnati’s Michael Warren and Central Florida’s Adrian Killins.