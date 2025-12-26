Adoree’ Jackson has had ups and downs as an Eagle. A positive approach has him playing his best when it matters most

On any given weekday, 30-year-old Adoree’ Jackson still has the look of a college student. After practice, he’s often sporting a University of Southern California sweatshirt, the alma mater that he considered his dream program as a child. He totes a notebook filled with Vic Fangio’s defensive plays to complete his studious uniform.

Jackson didn’t stop learning when his college career ended. It’s an ongoing process even in Year 9 — especially in Year 9 — of his NFL career. After splitting the first eight years of his career with the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants, Jackson arrived in Philadelphia last offseason on a one-year deal to help replace Darius Slay, competing with Kelee Ringo for the vacant starting cornerback role in the Eagles defense.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Eagles roundtable: Answering some of the biggest Birds questions as the playoffs approach

Everything was new — new system, new terminology, new coordinator. Jackson’s transition wasn’t seamless, as evidenced by his shaky showing in the home opener against Dallas Cowboys All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb. But his persistence, and his smile, never wavered.

“To be able to go through the offseason, learning, keeping my head down, just trying to be consistent and get better and get better and understand that it would take time, didn’t know how long it would take,” Jackson, the Titans’ first-round pick in 2017, said. “But just being persistent and not giving up and not wavering in my faith.

“Sometimes I just think that the Lord maybe wanted to see that I want it as much as I said I did. As much as I prayed for. And if I was going to continue to put the work behind it, because when there’s a storm coming, it’s got to end.”

The storm isn’t so relentless now. Jackson weathered it, rebounding from a groin injury in late September that gave Ringo an opportunity to start in his place. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound cornerback won his job back a few weeks later, then suffered a concussion that sidelined him for another game.

Injuries weren’t his only threats. Howie Roseman attempted to add competition, acquiring Jakorian Bennett from the Las Vegas Raiders in training camp and Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens at the trade deadline. Still, Fangio turned to Jackson at the bye week and hasn’t looked back.

“I’ve personally been rooting for him all year to play [well,]” Fangio said earlier this month. “He’s had his ups and downs like a lot of us. Hopefully, he can stay on the track that he is, but I don’t think it’s any magical thing [that led to his improvement]. It’s just a process [of] getting comfortable and getting confident.”

Jackson’s confidence is showing. His play in the second half of the season — while far from flawless — has stabilized, peaking with his interception and pair of pass breakups against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this month. His positive attitude, though, never changed.

“I’m so used to being uncomfortable with something just very unexpected happening,” Jackson said. “But just keeping my faith and what I was taught and how I was raised helped me prepare to keep me going forward.”

Long before he became the senior member of the Eagles’ defensive backs room, Jackson considered himself an old soul.

Jackson hails from Belleville, Ill., a suburb of St. Louis, where his dream of becoming a pro athlete was born. Jackson told his mother, Vianca, that he was bound for the NBA after watching Space Jam at age 4. The dream felt attainable as he practiced Michael Jordan’s game-winning dunk over his parents’ bed.

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Bills in Week 17: These are the numbers that matter

That aspiration eventually evolved. Jackson played sports year-round as a child, from basketball to soccer to track to football. He moved to California to live with his older sister, Lekisch Williams-Keene, ahead of his sophomore year, in pursuit of better athletic and educational opportunities. He found such opportunities at Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, 15 miles south of Los Angeles.

“I think it helped me grow up a lot faster,” Jackson said. “It made me, I guess, prepared to be independent and in college. And also that fear of going back home motivated me to want to be something more than maybe I’d seen, or what people assumed was going [to happen] for me.

“I think that was the biggest thing for me, just staying motivated. I didn’t want to let my family down.”

Scott Altenberg, Serra’s head football coach, never sensed that kind of pressure on Jackson. Rather, he picked up on two other qualities about his newest player on the first day of practice with the junior varsity team.

For one, Jackson wasn’t long for the JV squad. He wasn’t the biggest player, Altenberg said, but he was the “Road Runner type guy,” capable of running around and covering receivers effortlessly.

Jackson also had a “glow” to him, according to Altenberg. He seemed to have more fun on the football field than anybody else. He set the tone for his teammates, dancing between plays, then dialing in on his assignment at the snap of the ball. Even opposing teams took notice of Jackson’s blend of prowess and personality.

» READ MORE: Jordan Davis says he’s at peace with Pro Bowl snub: ‘I can sleep at night’

“He would wear the grill and do different things that would look like he was kind of one of those look-at-me guys,” Altenberg said. “But he did it in a way that the opponents, like, he was very respectful about it. It was the strangest thing. I’d never seen it before or since. He would kill them the whole game, and then they would take pictures with them afterwards, the opponents.”

His glow never dimmed, no matter the circumstance. In his senior season, Jackson hurt his ankle in the playoffs. He played on his bad ankle through the state final. After every play, Altenberg watched as Jackson would limp, reset himself, make a play, then do it again.

In the state final, Jackson had a 92-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 93-yard kickoff for a touchdown despite his nagging ankle injury.

“When things don’t go his way, he’s able to recompartmentalize it and then get back going,” Altenberg said. “He’s always been like that.”

Jackson takes after his mother, he says. He acknowledged that they both tend to keep their own struggles to themselves. In the spring of 2015, Vianca was diagnosed with breast cancer. She didn’t share her diagnosis with her son until she was pronounced cancer-free in the winter that year.

But Jackson said his father, Christopher, told him and that he knew about her illness throughout his sophomore year. The uncertainty surrounding her health made him uneasy. At age 15, Jackson had lost one of his closest friends, Jeremiah Radford, to cancer.

Even though Jackson wasn’t by Vianca’s side as she went through her treatment, he admired her strength from afar. Her resilience and positivity still inspire Jackson.

“We think we’re strong playing football and doing different things and our bodies getting beat up, but [strength is] to have eternal and spiritual warfare and figuring out how you’re going to get through it, and not really trying to tell and keep a secret, and to come out on top and to thrive after what all you’re going through,” Jackson said.

Altenberg will still give Jackson the occasional call just to receive a dose of the positivity he cherished daily during Jackson’s high school years.

Jackson exudes it, even when his on-field performance slips. Early this season when opposing quarterbacks were picking on Jackson, Altenberg sent him a text to lend his support. The cornerback responded with a sense of determination familiar to his high school coach.

“He just was like, ‘I got this,’” Altenberg recalled. “‘I’m working on it, Coach. I’ll get there.’ And he just had that positive attitude. I was like, ‘OK.’ It’s hard not to be successful when you look for the positive and you work for the positive.”

Cooper DeJean saw that work firsthand. The second-year defensive back said Jackson can keep the atmosphere in the room light, just like Slay did last season, while learning alongside his younger teammates.

“He’s been the same person every single day, whether he’s playing well or if he’s had some downs throughout the year,” DeJean said. “He’s been the same guy. Every single day he comes in and he works and you can see that starting to show out on the field, I think. You’ve seen the past few weeks, the way he’s playing out on the field. Playing at a really high level. And he just continued to get better each and every week.”

Ringo, who had been vying for the starting outside cornerback role with Jackson early in the season, has a deep sense of appreciation for the veteran, too. Jackson is always willing to lend his perspective and experience to younger players in the room. While he’s competed with Jackson this season, he says he harbors no resentment toward him.

“Relationships are beyond football,” Ringo said. “Nothing out there on the field would affect a good relationship. We all have that good, dynamic relationship within each other and it’s nothing but love, regardless of what that is.”

» READ MORE: Jordan Mailata’s journey, the Eagles clinch the division, and more ‘Hard Knocks’ highlights

That gratitude — for everything — is mutual. Even in the aftermath of the Week 1 game against Dallas, Jackson stood at his stall in the NovaCare Complex and insisted that he wasn’t discouraged. He said he was excited that every week provides another chance to improve and build confidence, both in practice and on game day.

He had that mentality when he wasn’t the starter, too. When Ringo briefly took over in early October, Jackson said he had learned to be content with his role, no matter how big or small. He had cultivated that attitude over the course of his career, starting for seven seasons until his final year with the Giants.

His sense of appreciation for every opportunity, Jackson said, also comes from his mother.

“She used to always tell me, ’The Lord can give it to me and he can also take it away,’” Jackson said. “It’s easy to praise the Lord when everything is going great, but how easy is it when things are not going your way? Or you seem like you’re in a turmoil.

“I think just my mom, she did a great job as a kid of instilling faith in me, belief, but also humility and being humble and understanding that we are all human beings and we have to be grateful for what we have, because it can be something as small as blinking, breathing, seeing, touching, tasting that you might take for granted, and the next person doesn’t have it.”

Bigger tests await in two weeks, when Jackson is slated to suit up for his first playoff game since 2022 and just his ninth total. Beyond that lies uncertainty — over the Eagles’ chances at a Super Bowl repeat and Jackson’s next contract.

But his youthful energy, willingness to learn, and unyielding sense of gratitude seem unlikely to change, no matter what the future has in store for Jackson.

“He loves where he is right now, always,” Altenberg said. “And I think that we could all benefit from that.”