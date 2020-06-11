The NFL, the NBA, and the NHL did not stop their seasons. There were still college football games on Saturday afternoons and college basketball games on midweek nights. There was no discussion of holding events without fans or in containment sites. Sports generally went on as if nothing were out of the ordinary, even as the nation found itself “in the midst of an epidemic of Hong Kong flu,” according to The New York Times, and “deaths from pneumonia and influenza … exceeded normal expectations” into December. By then, H3N2 had already been documented in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and as an indication of the virus’ danger, the Times cited the Dec. 12, 1968, death of actress Tallulah Bankhead, “who died of pneumonia, which she developed after she was stricken with Hong Kong flu.”