Staffers will begin returning Monday to the NovaCare facility and Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles announced Thursday, but coaches will continue to work from home until players are allowed to return.
The Eagles and the NFL hope that will happen in late July, when training camps are scheduled to open.
The returns are permitted, with Philadelphia moving Friday into Pennsylvania’s “yellow phase” of pandemic control, and with the league announcing that up to 100 staffers per team are allowed to go back to their offices, also effective Friday.
The Eagles think that remote learning is going well, and that there is no need to have coaches hold online meetings with players from NovaCare, instead of from their homes.
“We have been planning for and will begin a phased approach of gradually returning a limited number of employees to the NovaCare Complex and Lincoln Financial Field beginning Monday, June 8, in compliance with the state and local guidelines, NFL policies, and in consultation with medical experts,” the team said in a statement, which began with the assertion that the organization “has remained connected, united and focused on our preparations for the upcoming season” during 12 weeks of coronavirus restrictions.
The statement went on to say that “the majority of our employees will continue to work from home; the virtual collaboration over the past three months has proven that the contributions and value of our employees is not dependent upon their physical presence at the facility.”
"Coaches and players will continue their preparations for the 2020 season remotely, with the goal of returning to the facility for Training Camp in July.
“We look forward to taking this step to reopen our facilities. We will remain in close communication with the league and public officials as we monitor developments, and will follow all necessary guidelines and precautions to maintain a healthy and safe environment for our employees.”
Currently, the only players who can enter team facilities are those getting injury treatment.
The NFL started allowing as many as 75 staffers to return to team facilities on May 6, but that figure did not include coaches or players. And restrictions in Philadelphia did not allow the Eagles to bring anyone back then.
The Eagles and other NFL teams have been holding team and position meetings remotely. This week, team chairman Jeffrey Lurie participated in a team meeting to talk about the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, and about racism.