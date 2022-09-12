Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss several weeks after breaking the throwing hand on his thumb Sunday night during a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, team owner Jerry Jones told reporters following the game.

Prescott told reporters he will undergo surgery Monday, calling the news “very disappointing.” Cooper Rush, who finished Sunday’s game, will likely step in to replace Prescott while he’s recovering.

“I’m obviously going to miss some time and not be there for my team, and that’s what hurts more than anything, especially after the start that we just put out there,” Prescott told reporters after the Cowboys’ offense scored just three points in Sunday’s lopsided loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. “Wanted to be able to respond and not necessarily having that opportunity for several weeks, yeah, it’s unfortunate. But I’ll do what I’ve always done any time adversity comes, take it on headfirst and I’ll give my best and I’m sure I’ll come out of this thing better.”

ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer reported Prescott is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. That would put his return around the end of October or the beginning of November.

The Eagles face the Cowboys in Week 6 on Oct. 16 in a Sunday Night Football matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

Prescott missed most of the 2020 after injuring his angle. He returned last season to throw for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns, leading the Cowboys to their second NFC East championship in four years. They went on to lose to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs.

Now the Cowboys face another extended period of time without Prescott under center for a stretch of games that also includes matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

“To be very candid with you, all of that takes a backseat to the fact that as we go forward here for the next few weeks, we’ll be going forward without Dak,” Jones told reporters. “That’s foremost on my mind.”