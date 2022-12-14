The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for tight end Dallas Goedert on Wednesday, setting up a potential return as early as this Sunday.

The 27-year-old is eligible to come back for the team’s road game against the Chicago Bears this weekend after missing the last four games with a shoulder injury and is expected to be ready to return to the active roster.

Goedert was having the best year of his career before he was tackled by his face mask against the Washington Commanders last month and sidelined with what he described as a small fracture. He has 43 catches for 544 yards and three touchdowns in nine games played this season.

Goedert expressed optimism that he’d return when speaking with reporters two weeks ago, joking that he told general manager Howie Roseman that he didn’t need to go on injured reserve in the first place.

”I miss being out there,” he said. “Just counting down the days until they can take me off IR. I told Howie Roseman, ‘Man, you shouldn’t have put me on!’ ”