Each week that passes makes it more clear: there are three Super Bowl favorites, and then there’s a second tier.

The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs — in that order — have the shortest odds at most sportsbooks to win the Super Bowl. After those teams it’s the Cowboys, 49ers and Bengals that make up the second tier of teams most likely to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles are 12-1 and have a clear path to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They have an MVP favorite in Jalen Hurts. They’re getting tight end Dallas Goedert back soon. And they seem to be on a collision course to Arizona, where Super Bowl LVII will be played on Feb. 12, 2023.

But how likely are they to win it? Caesars has the Eagles at +450 to win the Super Bowl, behind only the Bills (+350) and just ahead of the Chiefs (+475).

Who would be favored in those hypothetical matchups? If Super Bowl exacta scenarios tell us anything, it’s not the Eagles.

Super Bowl exacta scenarios

Here’s a look at the 10 most likely Super Bowl exacta scenarios, according to Caesars:

Result Odds Bills over Eagles +1000 Eagles over Bills +1200 Chiefs over Eagles +1200 Eagles over Chiefs +1600 Bills over 49ers +1800 Bills over Cowboys +1800 Chiefs over Cowboys +2000 Cowboys over Bills +2000 49ers over Bills +2000 Chiefs over 49ers +2000

Regulated sportsbooks — as in, most legal books — will not allow their trading teams to offer up odds for hypothetical matchups. They leave those gimmicks to offshore — as in, less legal — operations.

But it looks like both the Bills and Chiefs would be small favorites vs. the Eagles in a hypothetical Super Bowl (if that game was played today). It’s not a perfect science. These odds just show the most likely result of the game. What they also show is that the Eagles (+155 to win the NFC) and Bills (+170 to win the AFC) could be on a path to meet in Arizona.

That matchup would offer plenty of story lines. Among them: Bills coach Sean McDermott coaching against his hometown team and the team where he got his start, and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, the runaway Coach of the Year, also coaching against his hometown team.

Are there any worthy exacta long shots?

Those 10 likeliest exacta odds cover a lot of ground, but there are a few exacta bets involving the Bengals that could be worth looking into.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals did just beat Kansas City, and they are the reigning AFC champion that almost won the Super Bowl 10 months ago.

The Bengals are +1000 (10/1) to win the Super Bowl. If you like their chances of going back to the title game and winning this time, you have a few exacta options (odds courtesy of Caesars):

Bengals over Eagles (+2500)

Bengals over Cowboys (+4000)

Bengals over 49ers (+4000)

There are a few other interesting numbers, too. They include:

Cowboys over Chiefs (+2500)

Eagles over Bengals (+3000)

Cowboys over Bengals (+5000)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.