It was always going to be tough for Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert to coexist in first-year coach Nick Sirianni’s offense.

And with both tight ends looming as pending free agents, the Eagles finally decided to part ways with Ertz on Friday, when they shipped him to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.

“It’s become pretty clear to us that going forward we weren’t going to be able to have both of those guys,” general manager Howie Roseman said in a news conference following the trade. “It gives us an opportunity for Dallas to step up and be that No. 1 guy and have that opportunity for the first time in his career.”

Ertz leaves behind a storied legacy in his eight-plus seasons with the franchise. The three-time Pro Bowler who turns 31 next month ranks second on the Eagles’ all-time receptions list, just 10 behind Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael. He’ll forever be remembered for being on the receiving end of the game-winning touchdown in the franchise’s only Super Bowl victory.

But with Ertz departed, Goedert will step into a prominent role as TE1.

Since being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, the 26-year-old Goedert has emerged as one of the league’s best young tight ends — despite at times playing in a limited role. Since 2018, Goedert ranks sixth among tight ends in yards after catch and eighth in receiving touchdowns.

“It gives him an opportunity to put his stamp as a leader on this team,” Roseman said. “From our perspective, this is an opportunity to see Dallas in a larger role. Obviously, he’s a free agent. That’s no secret. It’s something we have to address. We’re getting him into a role where he’s not sharing time and he’s the guy.”

Goedert was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Tuesday, and he missed Thursday’s loss to the Buccaneers. He’ll need two consecutive negative COVID-19 tests in order to return to the team, per NFL rules and regulations. Goedert’s absence allowed Ertz to finish his tenure in Philadelphia as the starting tight end, which Goedert will take over upon his return.

Goedert, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, will be seeking top dollar in free agency.

“In terms of our bargaining power, there’s going to be no discount on Dallas Goedert,” Roseman said. “We want to get as much information and give him as much opportunity to take over.”

For reference, Mark Andrews signed a four-year extension worth $56 million with the Ravens earlier this year; Andrews’ deal made him the third highest-paid tight end in the league. San Francisco’s George Kittle is currently at the top with an average annual value of $15 million, while Kansas City’s Travis Kelce is second at $14.3 million per year.

“Zach’s been an incredible mentor to me,” Goedert said earlier in the summer. “The way he attacked every day, how much he knew about the playbook, how much he knew about opposing defenses.

As for his impending free agency, Goedert said: “I’m not too worried about that. I have to go out there and play really good football.”

Besides Goedert, Roseman also referenced the development of undrafted tight end Tyree Jackson, who flashed in training camp but is currently on injured reserve with a back injury. The Eagles expect Jackson to return at some point over the next month and get into the mix.

Other tight ends on the roster include Jack Stoll, Jason Croom (injured reserve), and Noah Togiai (practice squad).

“Just seeing how he’s working to get back and the skills he has in his body,” Roseman said of the 6-foot-7 Jackson. “We wanted to make sure going into next year knowing as much as we could. If he’s going to look like how he did in training camp, that’s going to be a player for us. We don’t think this is a shot in the dark, we think this guy’s got some traits.”

Moving forward, the the Eagles’ tight end room will center around Goedert.

“We had two tight ends who we saw as really good tight ends sharing the load,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “Dallas is going to take a major portion of that load with targets and plays.

“No doubt the majority of looks will go to Dallas.”