Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, remains in sedated and in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest following a tackle during Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game.
Here’s what we know:
What happened on the field: Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest Monday night and needed CPR to get his heart beating again. He was rushed to the hospital and placed in intensive care, where he remains Wednesday morning.
Hamlin’s current condition: Hamlin needed to be resuscitated a second time at the hospital, his uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told CNN Tuesday night. Hamlin was still on a ventilator and lying on his stomach to help take the pressure off the lungs, Glenn said, noting his nephew was “trending upward in a positive way.”
No new date for Bills-Bengals: The NFL announced on Tuesday it won’t schedule the game this week. As of now, the schedule for the league’s Week 18 games has not changed, but NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared to leave open the possibility of further updates in a letter sent to all 32 teams.
ESPN stands by reporting: ESPN stood by its reporting during the Bills-Bengals broadcast that the NFL planned to resume the game after Hamlin was taken off the field. Joe Buck said on air players would have five minutes to warm up, and later told the New York Post the information came from ESPN rules analyst John Parry. Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, told reporters the league didn’t consider restarting the game following Hamlin’s injury.
Hamlin’s toy drive surpasses $6 million: A dormant, two-year-old GoFundMe launched by Hamlin has soared past $6 million in donations. Due to the outpouring of support, the fundraiser established as a toy drive will now also benefit community initiatives led by Hamlin’s Chasing M’s foundation, in addition to “his current fight,” according to his family.