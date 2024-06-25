D’Andre Swift might no longer an Eagle, but he’s still supporting Philly-area kids

Midnight green is no longer featured in D’Andre Swift’s football wardrobe. Some of his youngest fans can’t say the same.

Swift, who hails from Mt. Airy, returned to local turf on Tuesday for his first youth football camp since his yearlong stint with the Eagles concluded. A sea of campers, many of them donning Eagles headbands and other pops of green, greeted the Chicago Bears running back with cheers upon his on-field entrance at Springfield Township High School.

Advertisement

Even though he’s no longer playing for the Eagles, the 25-year-old Swift stressed the importance of continuing to support the kids in the greater Philadelphia area while sporting a backwards Chicago White Sox cap.

“Wherever I’m playing at, I always want to hold a camp after the season, no matter whatever happens after that season,” Swift said. “It’s not about me. It’s about the kids.”

Swift’s time with the Eagles, albeit short-lived, ushered in his best NFL season to date. The former St. Joseph’s Prep star, whom the Eagles acquired from the Detroit Lions in a 2023 draft-night trade in the final year of his contract, eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in a season for the first time in his four-year career. In total, he racked up 1,049 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 229 carries in 16 games. Swift subsequently earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

According to an ESPN report, the Eagles tried to re-sign Swift before the two-day negotiating period leading up to the beginning of free agency. However, Swift decided to test the open market. Roughly 13 minutes into the start of the negotiating period, news broke of Swift agreeing to terms with the Bears on a three-year deal worth up to $24 million.

When asked if he expected to be in Philadelphia this season on a new deal, Swift said he “didn’t really expect anything” as a first-time unrestricted free agent.

“It’s all part of God’s plan, that’s how I look at everything,” Swift said. “It was amazing to be home for a year, but now I’m on to different things. That’s what it is.”

Come the start of the season, Swift is slated to join a Bears offense featuring a new starting quarterback in Caleb Williams. Like the Eagles, the Bears are also transitioning to a pair of new coordinators, hiring offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and defensive coordinator Eric Washington this offseason. He’ll make his return to the NFC North, where he spent the first three years of his career with the Lions.

Instead of Swift, new Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will have Saquon Barkley at his disposal as the lead back in the run game. The former Penn State star joined the Eagles in free agency on a three-year deal worth up to $37.75 million, ending his six-year tenure with the New York Giants.

Swift, Barkley, and other top running backs signed lucrative multi-year deals this offseason, a trend that Swift called “something you want to see” after the market for veterans had cratered for the last few years. While Swift may not be Barkley’s teammate, he said he’s looking forward to following along with his Eagles career from afar.

“I wish everybody the best,” Swift said. “I want to see everybody succeed. I’m excited to see what he do.”

For now, Swift is enjoying his time back home, lobbing up passes for campers and snapping photos with each group that cycles through his designated drill. Eagle or not, Swift expressed an understanding of his responsibility as a role model for the next generation of local football players.

“It’s a different feeling being from here and being able to look these kids in the eyes and let them know that it’s possible, you know what I’m saying?” Swift said. “Just keep working.”