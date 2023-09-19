D’Andre Swift’s touchdown celebration is a Philly thing. Of course it is.

It had been nearly 75 years since a Philadelphian scored an offensive touchdown for the Eagles so it was fitting last Thursday that D’Andre Swift’s touchdown celebration — err, touchdown jawn — paid homage to his old neighborhood. He stood in the end zone at Lincoln Financial Field with a finger over his mouth, appearing to shush the TV camera after rushing for a score in the fourth quarter.

”Say no more,” Swift said. “It’s a thing we say in Philly. I’ve been saying that my whole life.”

And it means?

”If you say that, it means ‘OK’ or ‘Alright,’” said Swift, who grew up in Mt. Airy. “Say no more. It’s kind of self-explanatory.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Swift speaks on his experiences and gives advice to the Imhotep Charter football team

It’s a small touch of Philly from a running back who announced his college commitment in a 2016 video shot at the top of the Art Museum steps. He was raised a diehard Eagles fan, learned to play the game with the Enon Eagles, and left St. Joe’s Prep as one of the Catholic League’s all-time players. He’s a Philly guy with the celebration to prove it.

Swift’s 2-yard TD was the first by a Philadelphian since Bill Mackrides, an Eagles quarterback who played at West Philly High, rushed for a score in 1949. Swift emerged Thursday by rushing for a career-high 175 yards against Minnesota after touching the ball just twice in the season opener at New England. Swift grew up an Eagles fan and the home opener was his first time playing at the Linc.

”It was amazing,” Swift said. “Amazing to come out with the win. That’s what matters the most.”

Swift spent Monday afternoon with the Imhotep Charter football team, surprising them with a visit on behalf of Six Star Pro Nutrition. Swift spoke to the Panthers and answered any questions they had for him. What was college like? How did it feel to get drafted? Any tips for a running back? Who’s the best defender you’ve faced?

And then a Panthers player asked Swift to describe his “Welcome to the NFL moment.” Maybe it was a big hit Swift took or a dinner he had to treat older players. No, Swift said it was the game-winning TD he dropped in the final seconds of his NFL debut in 2020 with Detroit.

He seemed to have the ball in his hands as he fell into the end zone but then it popped out before he could complete the catch. Swift fell to the turf and the game ended a play later. It was a brutal welcome to the NFL. But Swift, who scored 10 times as a rookie, kept going.

» READ MORE: Philly native D’Andre Swift saves the Eagles — and Jalen Hurts — upon his return home

”I just went back to work,” Swift said. “That’s all I know. Go back to work. Back to fundamentals. You prepare the right way and know who you are. Things are going to happen. Getting back that focus.”

Three years later, Swift returned home and rushed for 175 yards in his first game with the Eagles. His welcome home was much kinder than his welcome to the NFL. The kids at Imhotep were watching last week when Swift raised his finger to his mouth. He was a star in Philly. First, he had to pick himself off the turf. Say no more.

”A lot of people just see the output on Thursdays or Sundays,” Swift said. “They don’t know the work that really goes into it on an everyday basis. And that’s fine. But it takes a lot of work and a lot of preparation and that’s what I was trying to get across to them.”

» READ MORE: Murphy: NFL will rue the day that teams let the 2-0 Eagles off the hook