Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson discuss skipping the Eagles’ White House visit: ‘I have stuff to do, man’

The Eagles visited the White House on Monday to celebrate their win in Super Bowl LIX — or at least some of them did.

While Saquon Barkley, who flew to D.C. with President Donald Trump after golfing with him, and the offensive line were some of the bigger names in attendance at the Eagles’ Super Bowl celebration, others, like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith stayed home, with the White House citing “scheduling conflicts” as the reason for the absences.

Advertisement

Defensive backs Darius Slay, who signed with Pittsburgh this offseason, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was traded to Houston, were two of the players who chose to skip out on the visit, and have since expanded on their reasoning for not making the trip.

On an Instagram Live stream on Tuesday, Gardner-Johnson started eating a protein bar, and joked about why he didn’t join the team on the visit.

“This is why I didn’t go to the White House, I was getting fat,” Gardner-Johnson said during a livestream. “If any of them people ask, I was getting fat at the crib.”

He later joked further that he didn’t go because he had no interest in wearing a suit for the visit.

“This is the real reason,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I didn’t want to go to the White House because I didn’t want to have to put on that tight [expletive] suit. … To be up there in that tight suit like [imitates wearing a suit], nah, nah. I couldn’t do it, bro.”

During a four and a half hour Twitch livestream of MLB the Show on Monday, Slay said he didn’t go so that he could spend time with his family.

“I have stuff to do, man,” Slay said. “I have kids and stuff, man, that got to be attended [to].”