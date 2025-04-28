Jalen Hurts skipped the White House but Saquon Barkley golfed with Donald Trump. Here’s how people reacted.

The Eagles are at the White House celebrating their Super Bowl LIX win — without the Super Bowl MVP.

After shrugging off the question on Thursday at the Time100 gala, Jalen Hurts was among the players who did not attend Monday’s celebration with President Donald Trump, with the White House citing “scheduling conflicts” as the reason for his absence.

Saquon Barkley, on the other hand, started his visit with Trump a day early, spending time at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J. and flying into D.C. on Air Force One and later Marine One.

Both decisions proved to be controversial.

Saquon Barkley flies with President Trump

Barkley responded on Monday to backlash surrounding his visit with the president.

Some believed Barkley was in over his head, but others, including a former Eagle, suggested he knew what he was getting himself into.

Former ESPN host and political commentator Keith Olbermann was a bit more direct.

“Get your head out of your [expletive] @saquon,” he posted on X. “There’s always another president. Like there’s always another running back. If you enable this president to destroy democracy you don’t get a new democracy, fool.”

But others, including former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, questioned why Barkley was receiving criticism.

Jalen Hurts misses the White House

Hurts was not explicit about his reason for skipping the visit, but some questioned whether it was a real scheduling conflict or for political reasons. Hurts did visit the White House during Trump’s first term in 2018 after Alabama won the national championship.

Many pointed back to his reaction from the Time100 Gala as an indicator that it may not have been a true scheduling conflict.