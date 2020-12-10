“I was very appreciative of Slay,” the defensive coordinator said. “He wasn’t 100% coming into the game, went out and played. Probably the biggest thing, the play — I mean, he gave up his last completion, I saw him limping on that play and I was trying to get Jacquet in there for him and trying to get Slay to go down and just like, ‘Look, you’re hurt. Let the officials take you out of the game.’ He has so much pride as a player that he didn’t want to do that.”