Kelce talked of how Wentz transformed the Eagles from the time he arrived in 2016 — “the intelligence he brings, athleticism he brings, the competitiveness he brings made a tangible difference in practice every day and on game day. So it’s kind of hard to believe that we’re at this point now, to be honest with you. This season has not gone the way any of us obviously anticipated, or we’d like it to have gone. But sitting here at 3-8-1, we got to do something. You got to try and make a change or whatever, and obviously the offense has been absolutely terrible, the last four weeks in particular.”