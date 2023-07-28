‘Cool with me’: Darius Slay and Matt Patricia clashed in Detroit. On the Eagles, have they squashed their beef?

On the verge of his fourth season in Philadelphia, cornerback Darius Slay is keeping old Detroit beef out of the Eagles locker room.

Slay, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Detroit Lions, said after practice Friday that the Eagles’ hiring of former Lions head coach Matt Patricia as a senior defensive assistant was “cool” with him.

In separate interviews after his trade to the Eagles in 2020, Slay discussed how he felt disrespected by Patricia on multiple occasions, especially during the coach’s first season at the helm, in 2018. At the time of the trade, Slay told the Detroit Free Press that he “had to get out” of Detroit and he “needed a fresh start.”

» READ MORE: Eagles training camp: Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and other issues that could sabotage the 2023 season

Advertisement

Patricia ultimately spent two full seasons in his role with the Lions and was fired along with general manager Bob Quinn roughly halfway through his third in 2020 (13–29–1 record in 2½ seasons). Before the Eagles brought Patricia into the fold in the offseason, members of the organization first called Slay to discuss the potential hire with him.

“I was like, it’s cool with me, because I want to do what’s best for the organization,” the 32-year-old Slay said.

Slay and Patricia have spoken since the coach joined the Eagles and have a “great understanding” of each other and their goals, according to Slay. When asked if Patricia had apologized, Slay said he had not, but he added that “it’s not really needed.”

“It took a lot for both of us to talk,” Slay said. “So we did a great job. We communicate every day. We talk every day. So we’re just trying to build everything going forward. Because at the end of the day, we want to win. That’s his main goal and that’s my main goal.”

Slay is leaving the past in the past, including the Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. As soon as the clock dwindled to zero, Slay said, he went into “husband and daddy mode,” making his family the priority after a long season.

But Slay wasn’t able to completely unplug in the offseason, as his camp sought a long-term deal for the Pro Bowl cornerback. The Eagles needed to clear some cap space for this year from his previous deal and Slay wanted new money in an extension, so the team granted him and his agent permission to seek a trade partner in early March.

» READ MORE: Eagles crystal ball: Big season for DeVonta Smith, big surprise at RB, big questions for DBs

The Eagles were seemingly on track to release Slay once the new league year began at 4 p.m. March 15. Slay and his wife, Jennifer, even extended their gratitude to Eagles fans in farewell messages on social media. But the two sides came to an agreement on a three-year, $42 million contract, including a $10.185 million signing bonus, $24.5 million in guaranteed money, and an average annual salary of $14 million.

Slay bristled at the notion that he had a “hectic” free agency, stating that the process wasn’t anything new to him. Following a strong first season with the Eagles, registering 55 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and three interceptions and earning his fifth career Pro Bowl nod, he decided it was in his best interest to return to South Philly.

“Great team,” Slay said. “I know the system. I know what’s expected of me.”

» READ MORE: JALEN HURTS: RARE BIRD - The Inquirer's Paperback Commemorative Book

Not only will Slay be tapped as a starter to perform alongside fellow cornerback James Bradberry, who also signed a three-year extension in the offseason, he will also be expected to serve as a veteran leader. The Eagles have a number of young cornerbacks among their ranks in training camp, including 2023 fourth-round pick Kelee Ringo (Georgia) and undrafted free agents Eli Ricks (Alabama) and Mekhi Garner (LSU).

While training camp is still in its infancy, Slay has been impressed by the young cornerbacks so far.

“I try to lead by example by working hard and they’re following and they’re doing a great job,” Slay said. “It’s only Day 2 really out here competing, but I’m enjoying them, man. Guys are getting very talented, man. Them guys are listening and guys are willing to do work. So that’s the main thing, if they willing to do it. And they’re willing to do a lot of work.”

Slay apparently isn’t fixated on outside motivators such as past slights, the Super Bowl loss, or a prospective repeat Super Bowl trip this year. Instead, he said he’s motivated to be a leader, working to raise the individual games of the young players around him to ultimately benefit the Eagles as a whole in the long run.

“This team is a lot younger,” Slay said. “So it’s how to teach these kids how to practice, how to prepare to be an NFL vet, and all this kind of stuff, because I want a lot of guys to get to 11 years instead of just playing two or three. So that’s the main goal right now.”