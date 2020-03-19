But the Eagles had to forfeit two draft picks before even making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. They only had to surrender third- (No. 85 overall) and fifth-round (No. 166) selections to get Slay, but I thought that Howie Roseman was committed to holding onto his picks and to getting younger. He still has eight picks, and you could argue that he wasn’t likely to find anyone as talented at those slots anyway, but the Eagles haven’t done well with fewer choices over the last several drafts. At some point, you have to hit on your draft picks (read: cheaper labor) in terms of salary-cap allocation.