Fipp came to the Eagles in 2013 with former head coach Chip Kelly, and his units were well-regarded for much of his tenure. But when the team sank to 4-11-1 last season, special teams sank with it; some of that had to do with the talent at the bottom of the roster, but even field goal kicker Jake Elliott struggled, hitting 14 of 19, 73.7%, after averaging 84.1% through his first three seasons. Elliott missed a 22-yarder in an Eagles victory over New Orleans, the only time in his career Elliott has missed from less than 30 yards. Punter Cameron Johnston endured his first career blocked punt, and Johnston’s 40.6-yard net was his lowest in three seasons.