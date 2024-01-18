Center City coffee shop says ‘Deebo wasn’t lying’ about Eagles’ James Bradberry

Deebo Samuel made waves last February for calling James Bradberry “trash” after the Eagles beat the 49ers in the 2023 NFC championship Game.

Now, after Bradberry’s performance in the Eagles’ playoff loss to Tampa Bay, Birds fans are starting to come on board with his line of thinking.

Coffee shop Konditori, located on 17th St. in Center City, wrote “Deebo wasn’t lying” on a chalkboard outside on Thursday.

Store manager Angel Hernandez said they often write special messages or illustrations on the chalkboard, and this season started to include Philly sports messages. Hernandez, a dedicated Eagles fan, was frustrated by the wild-card game and inspired after hearing fans discuss the Samuel video.

“I got kind of frustrated so I thought, ‘You know what, let me write this on the board outside,’” Hernandez said. “I didn’t want to believe it, but you miss tackles here and there, and then, it’s more than just the players. Obviously we also had problems with the defensive coordinator, and we changed defensive coordinators midway [through the season] and that had an effect — but missed tackles are something you learn in your younger days, you know?”

Bradberry missed a key tackle on Bucs wide receiver Trey Palmer in the third quarter that would have saved a touchdown. Overall, Bradberry allowed five receptions on six targets, surrendering 108 yards, four first downs, and one touchdown in the game, per PFF.

The Eagles’ defense got torched in the final three games of the season, giving up over 400 yards to the Cardinals, Giants, and Buccaneers to end the year.

Samuel said in December ahead of the rematch that he didn’t regret anything he said about Bradberry. But ahead of the 49ers playoff matchup vs. the Packers, Samuel was done with the trash talk, saying he had no thoughts “at all” on the Birds’ loss.