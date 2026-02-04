Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will return in 2026

After a few weeks of uncertainty, the Eagles can rest easy knowing that Vic Fangio isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The 67-year-old defensive coordinator will return for his third season at the helm of the Eagles defense, NFL sources told The Inquirer. The final decision came after Fangio had contemplated retirement for the last few weeks, since before the end of the season.

Advertisement

PHLY reported on Feb. 2 that the organization “expected” Fangio back and the decision is now definitive.

This isn’t the first time that Fangio put the Eagles through a retirement scare. Last year, following the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory, Fangio also vacillated about his coaching future before deciding to return to the team for a second season.

Fangio’s decision to stay brings some stability to an Eagles coaching staff that is already in the process of undergoing change, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Just hours before Fangio’s return became certain, Jeff Stoutland announced that he would be leaving his post as the Eagles offensive line coach after 13 years.

» READ MORE: Longtime Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland announces departure from team

Last week, the Eagles named Sean Mannion their next offensive coordinator, signaling the potential for more changes to the offensive coaching staff in the coming weeks. The offense isn’t the only side experiencing turnover — Christian Parker, the former defensive backs coach, departed to take the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator job on Jan. 22.

In a span of two years, Fangio has helped the Eagles defense become one of the top units in the league. The group was at its best in 2024, when it conceded the fewest yards in the league and the second-fewest points on the way to a Super Bowl victory. The Eagles defense took a slight step back last season but was still the stronger side of the ball, finishing fifth in points against and 13th in yards against.

Staff writer Jeff McLane contributed to this report.