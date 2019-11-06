First, the facts. Jackson suffered the injury against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 15 and played just 11 snaps. Even that is an assumption, of course. He might have aggravated an existing injury that occurred before the game, whether in practice or even in the opening win over Washington in which Jackson caught eight passes for 154 yards, including two touchdowns that each covered more than 50 yards. Hard to say, and even Jackson might not be aware exactly when the problem began.