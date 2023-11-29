DeSean Jackson to officially retire as an Eagle

DeSean Jackson is officially retiring as a member of the Eagles later this week.

The former Eagles wide receiver and 15-year veteran will be an honorary captain for the team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field and will hold a press conference on Friday to announce the news himself.

Jackson last played in 2022 for the Baltimore Ravens. He spent eight years with the Eagles, including the first six years of his career after the team selected him in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft. A blazing-fast receiver out of the University of California, Jackson quickly became one of the league’s most dangerous deep threats and made three Pro Bowls in his career, all with the Eagles.

”DeSean Jackson was a dynamic player who captivated Eagles fans with his game-breaking speed, unique skill set, and explosive play,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement released by the team Wednesday. “What made DeSean truly stand out during his accomplished 15-year career was his ability to make miraculous plays look routine.”

Jackson’s most famous plays came against the New York Giants late in the 2010 season when he pulled off an electric punt return for a touchdown as time expired, completing a 21-point comeback that is now known as the “Miracle at the New Meadowlands.”

”We all remember him scooping up the football in New York on that fateful evening in December 2010 and veering his way into the end zone,” Lurie said. “... We are thrilled to welcome DeSean back and look forward to celebrating his official retirement as an Eagle on Sunday when he serves as our honorary captain of the game.”

Jackson finished his career with 641 catches, 11,263 yards, and 58 touchdowns. The Eagles released him after the 2013 season because of discord with then-coach Chip Kelly. He played three seasons with Washington before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017. The Bucs traded him back to the Eagles before the 2018 season, giving him two more years at Lincoln Financial Field before short stints with the Raiders, Rams, and Ravens between 2021-22.

Jackson played 95 games with the Eagles and ranks third in franchise history in receiving yards with 6,512, sixth in receptions with 379, and ninth in receiving touchdowns with 35. His 1,296 punt return yards also ranks second in franchise history and he’s tied with Darren Sproles for a franchise-record four punt return touchdowns.