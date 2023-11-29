Eagles linebacker Zach Cunningham unlikely to play vs. the 49ers

Eagles linebacker Zach Cunningham is expected to be out this week, possibly longer, with a hamstring strain, an NFL source said.

Cunningham left in the second half of the Eagles’ overtime win over the Bills on Sunday and was replaced by Christian Elliss.

Free agent linebacker Shaq Leonard, meanwhile, is scheduled to arrive in Philadelphia Wednesday morning and visit with the Eagles. The team will work him out and give him a physical.

Leonard, who was recently released by the Colts, was in Dallas meeting with the Cowboys on Tuesday. Even if he eventually signs with the Eagles, it’s unlikely he’d be ready to play Sunday against the 49ers.

That would suggest that Elliss starts alongside middle linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Eagles have already lost Nakobe Dean (foot) and Shaun Bradley (Achilles) to likely season-ending injuries this season.

Rookie Ben VanSumeren is another option. The rookie has been promoted off the practice squad the last three games for special teams and would have to be signed to the 53-man roster if the Eagles have plans to call him up again.

The team created a roster spot on Tuesday when they released cornerback Josiah Scott.

Brandon Smith is the only other off-ball linebacker on the Eagles’ practice squad.