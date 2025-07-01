A Commanders fan was heckled by Eagles players, and other highlights from DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game

An all-star lineup walked onto the field at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, on Saturday for DeVonta Smith’s fourth annual celebrity softball game. The Eagles wide receiver was joined by a number of Eagles, past and present, including Terrell Owens, Saquon Barkley, Cooper DeJean, Darius Slay, Dallas Goedert, and Brandon Graham.

But one participant from Saturday’s event that really stood out among the rest was popular streamer and Washington Commanders fan Rondo Shai Gil Alexander — better known online as Janky Rondo.

“For all my Commanders fans in the back,” Rondo said on the stream. “I am a die-hard Commanders fan. Don’t be mad because I’m networking, you know what I’m saying. It’s still love. I’m still die-hard. I’m going to be recruiting for the Commanders while I’m here.”

Although that was a nice thought, Eagles players weren’t easily swayed. When Rondo approached Barkley on the field, he asked the running back if the Commanders ever reached out to him in free agency.

“Nah,” Barkley responded. “Never heard a word from the Commanders or Dallas. That’s why it’s BTA [belt to expletive] when I see them.”

During last year’s NFC championship game, Barkley did just that — rushing for 118 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ dominant 55-23 win. Washington did get one win over the Eagles in the regular season in a game that saw Jalen Hurts leave early after suffering a concussion.

However, that win doesn’t count according to the Eagles tight end Goedert.

“Y’all had that Week 15 win, when it don’t matter,” Goedert said to Rondo. “Y’all were hype for that game. We didn’t have a quarterback … Not gonna lie, y’all were paying people that game.”

The Commanders are hoping to repeat their success next season, with a second-year quarterback in Jayden Daniels and their latest addition Deebo Samuel. But Graham doesn’t see Samuel as much of a threat. As Rondo confidently boasted about his team, the Eagles legend took a massive shot at the wide receiver.

“I wouldn’t worry about him,” Graham said. “He got to be in shape first. He don’t look like he in shape right now.”

But someone who has stayed in shape this entire offseason is DeJean. The Eagles defensive back has stayed busy, showing off his talent on the basketball court, competing in the Beer Bowl in Sea Isle, and now, making big hits on the softball field.

The multisport high school athlete added more accomplishments to his highlight reel, winning the home run derby by hitting 14 homers.

Later that day he was also named MVP of the game.

When looking around at the crowd of fans who were in attendance, DeJean was one of the more popular jerseys of the day. When Smith was asked about this, he responded: “He’s a white guy playing DB. It doesn’t happen often. So, when it does happen everybody loves it.”

Despite DeJean’s popularity, one of the loudest pops of the day took place when a true hitter stepped up to the plate: former Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard.