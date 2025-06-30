Jason Kelce’s Sea Isle event breaks its fundraising record for the Eagles Autism Foundation

During last week’s fifth annual Team 62 at the Ocean Drive fundraising event in Sea Isle, Jason Kelce and the Birds raised over $1 million for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The former Eagles center replaced his luchador mask with an American flag speedo as he bartended for fans at Ocean Drive to raise money for a good cause. He was joined by Brandon Graham, Cooper DeJean, Landon Dickerson, Beau Allen, Sydney Brown, and Thomas Booker for an Eagles takeover at the beach.

The $1 million is a record for the event, breaking last year’s total of $865,000. Since 2021, the event has raised more than $2.4 million for autism research.

“We would like to thank everyone who graciously contributed to this year’s record-breaking Team 62 at the Ocean Drive fundraiser,” said Jason and Kylie Kelce in a press release. “The growth of this event over the past five years is a testament to the generosity of Eagles fans everywhere and their ongoing commitment to the global autism community.”

The two-day fundraising event included the bartending session at Ocean Drive on Wednesday and the third annual New Heights Beer Bowl at the Sea Isle City Yacht Club on Thursday, which saw competitors, including DeJean and Brown, compete in beer drinking games to win $50,000.

“A special shoutout to all the current and former players and celebrity guests who showed up to make the event so special for our supporters,” said Jason and Kylie. “To collectively raise more than 1 million dollars in under a week for such an important cause is truly inspiring and serves as yet another reminder that Eagles fans are the greatest in the world.”

In addition to the drinking activities, the Kelces held a family-friendly event in Excursion Park, which featured an early morning yoga class on the beach.

“A lot of credit goes to Jason and Kylie Kelce — two respected members of our organization who serve as proud ambassadors for the autism community,” Ryan Hammond, the executive director of the Eagles Autism Foundation, said in a press release. “Their vision, creativity, and support enable us to further our mission and reach even more individuals and families affected by autism.

“We are grateful to the Ocean Drive, the Sea Isle City Yacht Club, the entire Sea Isle community, and the many donors, sponsors, volunteers, and patrons who helped make this the greatest Team 62 fundraiser yet.”