Eagles WR DeVonta Smith ruled out of Sunday’s game at Rams with hamstring injury

The Eagles ruled out wide receiver DeVonta Smith on Friday for their road game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Smith did not participate in any of the three practices this week.

Smith was seen walking up the tunnel back to the locker room with a noticeable limp following last Thursday’s victory over the Washington Commanders. He initially popped up on the injury report with a hamstring issue on Nov. 6, the first day of practice following the Eagles’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since then, Smith has been on the injury report every day with the hamstring injury, although he did not have a game status going into their Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys or the Week 11 matchup with the Commanders.

Now, the Eagles will look to depth receivers like Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson to step up in Smith’s absence.

”Both of them have made some big plays in the past couple weeks,” coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday. “Johnny catching his first touchdown pass, Jahan catching a deep ball in the Jacksonville game, and then also the Dallas game. And then the things that we see in practice. These guys come to work hard every single day. They put it on the line every single day.”

Including Sunday’s upcoming game, Smith, 26, will have missed just three regular-season games in his four-year career with the Eagles. He did not play in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a concussion and he sat out of the 2023 regular-season finale against the New York Giants because of an ankle issue.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have placed Bryce Huff on injured reserve after he was scheduled to undergo wrist surgery on Thursday. The 26-year-old defensive end injured his left wrist in warm-ups before the Eagles’ game against the Jaguars on Nov. 3. He attempted to play through the injury, wearing a cast over his hand for the last two games.

By placing Huff on injured reserve, the Eagles have opened up a spot on the active roster. That spot could go to Britain Covey, who resumed practicing on Wednesday when the Eagles opened his 21-day window.

Covey, a 27-year-old slot receiver, is listed as questionable on the final injury report. He has been on injured reserve for the last seven games after he broke his shoulder blade in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints.

