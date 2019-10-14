During the network’s pregame show The NFL Today, microphones went out on set during the show’s second segment, forcing the broadcast to turn to announcers in Baltimore and Jacksonville. When The NFL Today returned, analysts Bill Cowher, Phil Simms, Nate Burleson, and Boomer Esiason were forced to awkwardly share hand-held microphones with Tony Romo, who was in New York to call the Cowboys-Jets game at the Meadowlands Sunday afternoon.