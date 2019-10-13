The Eagles return to U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since winning Super Bowl LII to take on a Minnesota Vikings team with the best rushing attack in the NFL and the searing memory of Birds fans hijacking their “Skol” chants for Nick Foles.
Fox’s No. 2 crew will be calling the game, which means Birds fans will once again get Charles Davis, the voice of Madden football. This is already the second Eagles game of the season for Davis, who called the Birds season-opening win over the Redskins. Davis also worked two Eagles games last season, including the Birds’ heartbreaking loss to the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs.
Davis’ normal broadcast partner is New Jersey native Kevin Burkhardt, but he won’t be in the booth Sunday because once again he’s the studio host of Fox’s postseason baseball coverage alongside Frank Thomas, Alex Rodriguez, and David Ortiz.
Instead, handling this afternoon’s play-by-play duties will be the versatile Kenny Albert, who has called NFL games for Fox since the network first began airing football in 1994. Albert is among the few national play-by-play broadcasters to call NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL games, and just wrapped up calling the Yankees’ victory over the Rays in the ALDS on FS1 (which featured Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard’s one-handed catch in the stands).
“That gentleman just barehanded the ball. He was excited. He got an $8 baseball!” Albert said of Howard’s snag.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Sunday’s game:
When: Sunday, Oct. 13
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.
Time: 1 p.m. kickoff
TV: Fox (Kenny Albert, Charles Davis, Pam Oliver)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (requires cable authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Radio: 94.1 WIP-FM (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Referee: Scott Novak
Week 6 FOX 1 p.m. coverage map, via 506 Sports (red is Eagles-Vikings):
As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Early Birds newsletter.
In the most recent Birds’ Eye View podcast, McLane, Bowen, and Domowitch examine the Birds’ offensive performance since DeSean Jackson went down and discuss what the Eagles need to do defensively against the Vikings.
Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live at noon. Ed Rendell will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live after the game. Birds Outsiders, hosted by Jason Ashworth, Roy Burton, and 97.5 The Fanatic’s Natalie Egenolf, airs immediately after the postgame show.
As far as local network pregame shows go, FOX29 will air FOX29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m. (featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin) and CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 10:30 a.m. (featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall, and Pat Gallen). NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells), followed by Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick).
