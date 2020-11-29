What’s also notable is that the Eagles and the rest of the league similarly missed on wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who went to Washington at No. 76. McLaurin (6-foot, 210 pounds) is not the behemoth that Metcalf (6-4, 229) is, but he’s played with a merry-go-round of quarterbacks for a mostly lousy offense. Yet McLaurin has more catches and receiving yards this year than anybody who came into the league in 2019.