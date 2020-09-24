LAS VEGAS — Gimme some MUSTACHE, baabbbeee!
Been riding Gardner Minshew and his 'Stache the first two games and we put two Ws in the bank. Will admit that when it comes to facial hair, Miami’s QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is at the top of the charts. Fitz’s beard rivals Gandalf the White from the Lord of the Rings, and apparently, Fitz is throwing some shade at the Gardner. When he was asked about the facial hair face-off, Fitzpatrick said, “The mustache versus the beard. I think the beard is a cooler look. I think guys that grow mustaches a lot of times have patchy sides for their beards so they just stick with the mustache.”
Minshew claims that he actually grew a fine beard with NO PATCHES! But you know where The Mustache KILLS The Beard? On the field.
Minshew was a ridonkulous 19 of 20 for 173 yards and 3 TDs in the Week 1 upset of the Colts, then hit 30 of 45 for 339 yards and 3 TDs in the Week 2 cover against the Titans. The Mustache spread the love around as well, hitting eight receivers, and RB James Robinson gobbled up 102 yards on the ground. Did anyone say balance?
And more good news for The Mustache. The Jaguars will face a Miami team that ranks 30th in total defense (440.5 yards per game) and 29th against the run (164 ypg).
Jax has covered four of the last five and looks like the side in the battle for Florida. Gotta ask you to keep an eye on the injury report, because the Jags center, Brandon Linder, is listed as questionable. Like the Jags, but only as a tiny appetizer ahead of the weekend’s main course.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Dolphins
Les Bowen: Jaguars
Paul Domowitch: Dolphins
Marcus Hayes: Jaguars
Jeff McLane: Jaguars
EJ Smith: Jaguars
Vegas Vic: Jaguars
Entering Week 3/Best bets in parentheses
1. Les Bowen (2-0), 19-13, .594
t2. EJ Smith (0-2), 19-13, .594
t2. Vegas Vic (0-2), 19-13, .594
4. Marcus Hayes (1-1), 17-15, .531
5. Jeff McLane (2-0), 15-17, .469
6. Paul Domowitch (1-1), 15-17, .469
7. Ed Barkowitz (0-2), 15-17, .469
Last week
EJ Smith 12-4, 0-1 BB
Les Bowen 11-5, 1-0
Jeff McLane 9-7, 1-0
Vegas Vic 9-7, 0-1
Marcus Hayes 8-8, 1-0
Paul Domowitch 7-9, 1-0
Ed Barkowitz 7-9, 0-1
JAGUARS 3 Dolphins (47.5), 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
PATRIOTS 6 Raiders (47.5), 1 p.m.
BILLS 2.5 Rams (47), 1 p.m.
STEELERS 4 Texans (45), 1 p.m.
49ers 4.5 GIANTS (41.5), 1 p.m. (Fox29)
Titans 2.5 VIKINGS (48.5), 1 p.m.
BROWNS 7 Washington (44.5), 1 p.m.
EAGLES 5.5 Bengals (46.5), 1 p.m. (CBS3)
FALCONS 3.5 Bears (47.5), 1 p.m.
COLTS 10.5 Jets (44), 4:05 p.m.
CHARGERS 6.5 Panthers (43.5), 4:05 p.m.
CARDINALS 5.5 Lions (55.5), 4:25 p.m.
Buccaneers 6 BRONCOS (43.5), 4:25 p.m. (Fox29)
SEAHAWKS 4.5 Cowboys (55.5), 4:25 p.m.
SAINTS 3 Packers (52.5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
RAVENS 3.5 Chiefs (53.5), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)