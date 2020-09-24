Been riding Gardner Minshew and his 'Stache the first two games and we put two Ws in the bank. Will admit that when it comes to facial hair, Miami’s QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is at the top of the charts. Fitz’s beard rivals Gandalf the White from the Lord of the Rings, and apparently, Fitz is throwing some shade at the Gardner. When he was asked about the facial hair face-off, Fitzpatrick said, “The mustache versus the beard. I think the beard is a cooler look. I think guys that grow mustaches a lot of times have patchy sides for their beards so they just stick with the mustache.”