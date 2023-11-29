Beloved Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro releases new custom merchandise

Wherever Nick Sirianni and the Eagles go, security head Dom DiSandro is not far behind. DiSandro stands behind Sirianni on the sidelines in his black Eagles gear with a small Italian flag on the sleeve.

He’s beloved by the players. Center Jason Kelce called him ‘Papa Bear’ and players and former coaches say he is an important part of the culture of the organization, but he’s long been a mystery.

But now, DiSandro is stepping into the spotlight. Fans can buy custom “Big Dom” merchandise, all in support of the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The collection includes a sweatshirt and t-shirt in DiSandro’s signature black, with a picture of him sporting a black cap and black suit, with a chain and a pair of the glasses he often sports on the sidelines. Below the picture, the shirts read “Big Dom” in white cursive.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Meet the Eagles’ mystery man, their ‘Papa Bear’ head of security with a heart of gold

The shirts first debuted at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 26 against the Bills, and the collection was released for fans to purchase online on Tuesday.

The collection is part of a number of efforts to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation, including the signed Kylie Kelce Princess Diana jacket auction and items in the Kelly Green collection, with custom shirts featuring players like A.J. Brown.

The Eagles Autism Foundation hosts events throughout the year like the Radiothon and the Eagles Autism Challenge to raise money for autism treatment and research, and to turn autism awareness into action.

DiSandro, who was promoted this offseason to vice president of team security, has been with the organization since 1999. He hasn’t spoken publicly about the new collection in his honor, but over the last two decades, he’s shown he prefers to be in the background.

He’s also already onto the next task — recruiting linebacker Shaq Leonard, who visited the Eagles Wednesday.