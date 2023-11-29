Kaitlin Olson secretly outbid husband Rob McElhenney for Kylie Kelce’s signed Princess Diana Eagles jacket

Rob McElhenny made headlines as he documented the bidding war he got into while trying to obtain a signed Kylie Kelce Eagles jacket, inspired by Princess Diana’s famous Eagles jacket.

But McElhenny, a Philly native and St. Joe’s Prep grad, revealed on Wednesday’s episode of Jason and Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast that he’d officially been outbid for the jacket — by his wife, Kaitlin Olson, who is also his co-star on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and a Birds fan herself.

Olson’s winning $100,000 bid topped McElhenny’s previous top bid of $62,000, which he placed to honor his favorite Eagles player, Jason Kelce. He reached his top bid after he was outbid several times on bids of $10,050 and $35,000.

» READ MORE: A Princess Diana Eagles jacket signed by Kylie Kelce lands a $100,000 bid at charity auction

Advertisement

“I just read something from People Magazine that says ‘Kylie Kelce Eagles jacket raises $100,000 for Eagles Autism Foundation and Rob McElhenny is outbid at $62,000′, which is accurate,” McElhenny said on the show. “My final bid was going to be representing my favorite player on the Eagles, 62. I thought that was a good number. Then, I got a text from somebody that I know, who said, ‘I’ve been the one bidding against you, bozo.’ Did not cross my mind that this was a possibility, and it turned out that I live with this person.”

“We live in the same house,” Olson said on the podcast. “This is a foundation that’s important to both of us. The jacket looks great on [Kylie Kelce], it’s clearly for women, I want it. He mentions nothing about it, I’m like, ‘What are you doing? Moron.’”

The Eagles Autism Foundation, the benefactors of the auction, confirmed on X that Olson was the winning bidder on the jacket. The foundation is dedicated to turning autism awareness into action and is championed by Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie, whose brother was diagnosed with autism.

On an previous episode of the show, the Kelce brothers, shouted out McElhenny’s early bids on the jacket.

» READ MORE: 49ers’ Deebo Samuel doesn’t regret calling James Bradberry ‘trash’ or ripping the Eagles. Get ready for a fun week.

The jackets became available in limited quantities to the public in November for $400 at Mitchell & Ness and the Eagles Team Store, but just one jacket signed by Kylie Kelce was available for the auction.

You can watch the full episode of this week’s New Heights show, here.